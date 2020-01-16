SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Authorities in the South Bay have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with a series of car burglaries that happened during the summer last year.
On Tuesday, detectives with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Cordell Pearson Jr. for a number of vehicle burglaries in Cupertino over the course of the past summer. During the investigation, detectives were able to piece together evidence using surveillance videos and identified Pearson Jr. as the suspect in eight separate break-ins.
Authorities estimate Pearson Jr. was responsible for over $24,000 in damages and total loss. The suspect allegedly smashed windows to cars and stole a number of items including laptop computers, tablets, cell phones and other electronic devices.
Pearson Jr. was arrested and booked into the San Jose Main Jail. The suspect is additionally on probation in a neighboring county for possession of a concealed firearm. Detectives suspect Pearson Jr. may be involved in other vehicle burglaries throughout the Bay Area.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4400.
