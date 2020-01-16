SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to create a dozen new neighborhood commercial districts, which would be affected if voters approve fining commercial property owners who leave their storefronts vacant.
Wednesday’s decision brings the total number of such zones in the city to 40.
The districts have strict stipulations for their required mix of retail and housing.
Under Proposition D, storefronts that remain empty for six months or longer would face a tax of $250 per linear foot the first year. Fines would increase to $500 in the second year, and to $1,000 the year after.
The tiered scale is designed to encourage landlords to fill the spaces with new tenants faster.
Election Day is March 3rd, with early voting starting on February 3rd.
