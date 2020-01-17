SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — No athlete epitomized the term — “finding the zone — more than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana in Super Bowl XXIV.

The entire field was his canvas as he created a portrait of near perfection. He completed 22-of-29 passes for 297 yards and a Super Bowl record 5 touchdowns. His 75.9 completion percentage was the second highest in Super Bowl history.

At one stretch, the Broncos defense appeared helpless as he set another Super Bowl record by completing 13 consecutive pass attempts as the 49ers claimed their fourth Super Bowl title with a 55–10 victory.

The onslaught began before many fans were even comfortably settled in their New Orleans Super Dome seats. On the team’s opening drive, Montana marched San Francisco 66 yards in 10 plays, firing a 20-yard scoring strike to Jerry Rice. The die had been cast, the mold created. The rout was on.

By halftime, San Francisco held a commanding 27-3 lead with Montana adding a 7-yard strike to Brent Jones, a 38-yard scoring pass to Rice and Tom Rathman chipped in a 1-yard scoring plunge for good measure.

The smoke from the halftime show had barely cleared when Montana struck again — a 28-yard scoring toss to Rice. The pair would team up one more time before calling it a day. The Nebraska dynamic duo of Rathman and Roger Craig would add a couple of short scoring runs to secure the final victory margin.

The win gave the 49ers a 17-2 record and Montana another Super Bowl MVP crown. But 49ers fans could not realize as the post-game celebration went deep into the night that it would their beloved quarterback’s Super Bowl Sunday swan song.