SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While Super Bowl XLVII could easily be remembered merely as a showdown between the brothers Jim and John Harbaugh, the game was marred by a very large failure that nothing to do with the players on the field.

Baltimore grabbed a dominating 28–6 lead early in the third quarter on a stunning Super Bowl record 108-yard kick-off return from Jacoby Jones, tiggering a celebration among Ravens fans that would make New Orleans proud. It appeared the rout was on, but then a power failure tossed the stadium into an eerie state of partial darkness.

Sometime during those minutes in the dark, a light returned to the dormant San Francisco offense led by quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The 49ers suddenly had discovered an answer for the Ray Lewis-led Baltimore Ravens defense that had stymied them for the entire first half.

After play resumed, San Francisco drove 80 yards with Kaepernick rushing for 15 yards and completing passes to Vernon Davis and Mike Crabtree for a score.

San Francisco followed with another scoring drive capped by a punishing 6-yard Frank Gore touchdown run. David Akers added

34-yard field goal and suddenly it was a game as the 49ers trailed by just 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter.

San Francisco’s defense stopped a Baltimore drive at the 1-yard-line early in the fourth quarter, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal and a 31-23 lead.

Kaepernick’s legs and arm rallied the 49ers again as he capped a 78-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown scamper. Jim Harbaugh rolled the dice on a 2-point conversation, but it failed, leaving Baltimore hanging on to a slim 31-29 advantage.

Again Baltimore’s offense mounted a drive, but had to settle for a Justin Tucker 38-yard field goal and a 34-29 lead.

San Francisco 49ers fans were on the edge of their seats. Would Kaepernick revive the ghost of Joe Montana and “The Drive” of Super Bowl XXIII?

As the clocked ticked down, the 49ers managed to move the ball to a first and goal on the Ravens’ 7-yard line following a 24-yard catch by Crabtree and a 33-yard run by Gore.

Four times, San Francisco would attempt to crack the goal line. Four times they would be thwarted. The Ravens would take a meaning-less safety as time ran out and walk away with a 34-31 win.

The loss would begin a years long tumble for the franchise with the 49ers’ return to the NFL elite coming only as the decade came to an end.