SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A speeding driver of a stolen car died late Thursday night when his vehicle careened out of control, slammed into a pole supporting a freeway sign and burst into flames on Highway 101 in San Jose, authorities said.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 11:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 just south of Story Rd. in San Jose.
An eyewitness told officers that a Dodge Challenger was traveling in the far left lane at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The vehicle cut across all lanes of traffic to take the transition ramp to I-280/I-680, but instead drove onto the embankment between US-101 northbound and the ramp.
The car collided into the guard rail and continued until it slammed into the pole of an overhead freeway sign. The impact caused the Dodge to split in half and catch fire.
Upon arrival, Emergency personnel found the Dodge fully engulfed, and the driver, a male, trapped in the vehicle. The driver was declared dead at the scene.
While on scene, Officers determined that the Dodge was found to be stolen out of South San Francisco. The identity of the man has not been released.
