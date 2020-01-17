Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Planning a big tailgate to watch the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl Super Bowl LIV?
Here’s one of out favorites from the KPIX 5 archive. News Anchor Juliette Goodrich’s Touchdown Pass Party Mix.
Ingredients
- 9 cups Corn Chex™, Rice Chex™, Wheat Chex™ or Chocolate Chex™ cereal (or combination)
- 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup peanut butter
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar
*** add M& M’s to match the Super Bowl Team you hope wins.
Directions
- Into large bowl, measure cereal; set aside.
- In 1-quart microwavable bowl, microwave chocolate chips, peanut butter and butter uncovered on High for 1 minute; stir.
- Microwave about 30 seconds longer or until mixture can be stirred smooth. Stir in vanilla.
- Pour mixture over cereal, stirring until evenly coated. Pour into 2-gallon resealable food-storage plastic bag.
- Add powdered sugar. Seal bag; shake until well coated.
- Spread on waxed paper to cool. Store in airtight container in refrigerator.
Get creative with how you shake it! Get your kids involved and have them toss the bag back and forth. BUT MAKE SURE THE BAG IS SEALED TIGHT !
You must log in to post a comment.