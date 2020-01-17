CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Fatal hit-and-run, Oakland, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay on Friday night were investigating a fatal hit and run in Oakland that left a female victim in her 40s dead.

Investigators said the victim was struck near Bancroft and 98th Avenues in front of Elmhurst Middle School at around 3:30 p.m. after classes got out for the day.

The suspect vehicle then took off.

Police say they are looking for a newer model white Nissan Maxima with damage done to the front passenger side windshield.

Comments