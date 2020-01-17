OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay on Friday night were investigating a fatal hit and run in Oakland that left a female victim in her 40s dead.
Investigators said the victim was struck near Bancroft and 98th Avenues in front of Elmhurst Middle School at around 3:30 p.m. after classes got out for the day.
The suspect vehicle then took off.
Police say they are looking for a newer model white Nissan Maxima with damage done to the front passenger side windshield.
#OPD is looking for a newer model white Nissan Maxima that was involved in a hit and run accident in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue. Damage done to the front passenger side windshield. #OPDCARES #PUBLICSAFETY pic.twitter.com/Bw4NA3M4lz
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 18, 2020
