SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is suspected of kidnapping his baby daughter in Santa Cruz.
Santa Cruz police said the kidnapping happened early Friday morning in the area of Front and 2nd St., about a block from the municipal wharf.
Police said Hollister resident Brian Sellen was involved in a domestic dispute at an apartment and forcibly took his daughter, 1-year-old Mila Sellen, from her mother.
Investigators believe Sellen and his daughter are still in the area and officers were going door-to-door and stopping cars in the search for the pair, police said.
Anyone who sees Sellen was urged to call 911 immediately.
