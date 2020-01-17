Former KPIX 5 Weather personality Roberta Gonzales shared this with our viewers before Super Bowl 50. Here’s her how-to video clip from the KPIX 5 archives. The recipe is still a favorite among many big game tailgaters.
Ingredients:
- 4 ripe avocados
- ½ onion, minced (about 1/2 cup) (I use a yellow or Spanish onion)
- 1-2 Serrano chilies, stems and seeds removed, minced (you may use jalapeños)
- 2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon of fresh lime or lemon juice (I like lemon juice and I basically squeeze the juice from one whole lemon)
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt (I use sea salt)
- A dash of freshly grated black pepper
- 1/2 ripe tomato, seeds and pulp removed, chopped
- 1 minced garlic clove
Preparation
- Cut avocados in half. Remove seed (But save at least one seed!!).
- Scoop out avocado from the peel, put in a mixing bowl.
- Using a fork, mash the avocado.
- Add the chopped onion, cilantro, lime or lemon, salt and pepper, garlic glove and mash some more.
- Chili peppers vary individually in their hotness.
- So, start with a half of one chili pepper and add to the guacamole to your desired degree of hotness.
- Be careful handling the peppers, washing your hands thoroughly after handling and do not touch your eyes or the area near your eyes with your hands for several hours. Trust me.
- Add the tomatoes last, so you don’t crush them too much while blending.
Remember that much of this is done “to taste” because of the variability in the fresh ingredients and what you like! Start with this recipe and you can adjust to your taste. You don’t need to use the garlic if you don’t like garlic!
Place the avocado seed in the middle of the guacamole. This actually preserves the rich green color!
Refrigerate until ready.
By the way, when I blend my ingredients, I prefer my guacamole more on the chunky side. This is considered, “Pico de Gallo”. If you want a creamy guacamole, just smash the avocado bits with your fork and stir until blended to the consistency you prefer!
Serve with tortilla chips. This will serve up to 4.
I like to add a couple of spoonfuls of my green salsa to the guacamole for additional “kick”!
