



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A 14-year-old girl who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted was able to lead authorities to three suspects with the help of her Snapchat account, San Jose police said.

Police said the teen from Santa Cruz County was abducted on Tuesday and was taken by the suspects to an EZ-8 motel on First Street in San Jose. The victim had no idea where she was, so she posted to Snapchat to tell her friends that she had been kidnapped.

The friends called police, who then tracked the teen to the motel. When officers arrived, police found the teen and arrested Albert Thomas Vasquez on suspicion of multiple charges, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and rape by intoxication or a controlled substance.

On Wednesday, suspects Antonio Quirino Salvador and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and conspiracy.

Police said their investigation revealed Vasquez met the 14-year-old in Capitola and gave her drugs, which made her incapacitated. Vasquez then called Salvador and Avarenga for assistance, who then placed the victim in their car against her will and helped transport her to the motel.

All three suspects have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. It was not immediately known when the suspects would appear in court.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Barajas of the San Jose Police Department’s sexual assault investigations unit at (408) 277-4102. Information can also be left anonymously through the Crime Stoppers tip line at (408) 947-7867.