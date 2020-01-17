Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Planning a big tailgate to watch the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl Super Bowl LIV?
Here’s one of out favorites from the KPIX 5 archive. Sports reporter Vern Glenn’s dynamite Chili Blitz.
Ingredients
- 2 lbs ground Beef or ground Turkey
- 1 Yellow Onion chopped fine
- 1 chopped Green Pepper
- 1 generous cup of chopped Celery
- 2-3 cloves of chopped or minced Garlic
- 28 ounces of Tomato sauce (Or) One 28 ounce can of diced tomatoes
- 3 tablespoons Chili Powder
- 2 tsp Salt
- 2 tsp Pepper
- 2 tsp Cayenne Pepper
- 1 15 ounce can Kidney Beans (Optional)
- 1 15 ounce can Black Beans (Optional)
- Liberal dashes of favorite Hot Sauce (The Blitz)
Preparation
In a Skillet, brown the meat (drain)
Take slow cooker, spray with Pam for easier cleaning later.
Pour in meat, garlic, onions, peppers and celery. Add tomato sauce or diced tomatoes, beans, chili powder, salt, pepper, remaining spices and hot sauce. Stir to mix.
Cook on High for 5 hours or Low for 8 to 10 hours.
* Hint, 2 hours before serving, add a dash or 3 of hot sauce.
Serve and enjoy the game. Garnish with Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream
* Pour over rice to create Chili con Carne.
* Great with Cornbread
