SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the Niners beat the Packers handily, 37-20, in Sunday’s NFC Championship game, the average resale ticket prices totaled over $6,000, according to the latest data from SeatGeek.
Super Bowl 54 in Miami is set to be “the most in demand Super Bowl that SeatGeek has ever seen,” according to Chris Leyden, communications manager for SeatGeek.
While the average price is $6,000 on the resale market, fans can get into the stadium for around $5,200. For the best seats the stadium can offer, fans will have to fork out over $16,000.
SeatGeek said the ticket prices rose significantly since Sunday morning–from $4,700–after the matchup was set.
Super Bowl LIV is the most in demand Super Bowl the ticket platform has tracked. Following on SeatGeek’s Top 5 list are Super Bowl LII (Patriots vs. Eagles), Super Bowl LIII (Rams vs. Patriots), Super Bowl LI (Falcons vs. Patriots) and Super Bowl 50 (Broncos vs. Panthers).
