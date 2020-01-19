BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Family members and friends have taken to the streets of Berkeley and launched a social media plea, searching for a missing 66-year-old.
Robert Boutelle was last seen on Jan. 4 at his residence, located near Durant Avenue and Fulton Street. He is considered to be at-risk because of recent memory impairment.
“He was waiting for his brother on a bench in the courtyard of their apartment building,” family members said in a Facebook post. “He may be out there needing medical attention and we are doing our best trying to search for him and bring him back to his home in Berkeley.”
Boutelle, who has brown eyes and blond hair, was last seen wearing a blue “Cal” hat, a light blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. He weighs about 170 pounds and is about 5’10”.
The alert asks anyone who sees Boutelle to contact BPD or the closest public safety agency possible. You can also contact his nephew at 510-927-0552.
