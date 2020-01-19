MORAGA (CBS SF) — Three people were injured in a shooting near a Starbucks store at the Rheem Shopping Center in Moraga on Sunday evening, according to the Moraga Police Department.
A suspect has been taken into custody, Moraga police chief Jon King said. The first calls of a shooting came in at around 7:30 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered two shooting victims inside a vehicle. The victims and witnesses told police that the suspect ran north.
After a search, police quickly found the man in a parking lot on the 400 block of Moraga Road suffering from a gunshot wound. Police found the involved gun near the suspect.
The victims and the suspect were treated by Moraga-Orinda Fire Department paramedics. One victim and the suspect were transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, but their conditions weren’t disclosed Sunday evening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Moraga Police at (925) 888-7056 or (925) 888-7055.
You must log in to post a comment.