



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Four people were arrested Sunday night following at least three sideshow demonstrations that blocked intersections in Santa Rosa, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a report of sideshow activity at the intersection of Guerneville and Willowside roads at approximately 9:17 p.m.

The report said the participants has blocked the roadway for about 10 minutes but by the time officers arrived everyone had fled the scene.

About a half-hour later, CHP officers responded to Bennett Valley Rd at Yulupa Rd to help Santa Rosa Police Department following more reports of sideshow activity involving approximately 100 vehicles gathered at the new location on the opposite side of town.

CHP Ground units and a helicopter identified a Pontiac G8 leaving the area and began tracking it, but the driver and a passenger abandoned the car along a side street and both people got into an Acura, which headed to a third sideshow set up at Petaluma Hill and Crane Canyon roads, the CHP said.

Eventually, a CHP ground unit pulled over the driver of the Pontiac, who was arrested for participating in sideshow activity along with the driver of the Acura, according to the CHP.

Two other people were also arrested; the driver of a black Ford Mustang and a 17-year-old driver of another vehicle.

All four vehicles were towed from the scene, the CHP said.