GREEN BAY (CBS SF) — The Green Bay Police Department posted a photo of their chief wearing a 49ers jersey on Monday as part of payment on a bet following the Niners’ victory over the Packers, but something didn’t look quite right.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott proposed the bet with Green Bay Chief Andrew J. Smith in a video shared on his Twitter account last week. The bet called for the losing police chief to wear the winning team’s jersey and donate $50 to the winning city’s police department foundation.

It’s on @GBPolice! If @GreenbaypackNFL win this game I will post a photo of myself in their jersey. If we win, your Chief must wear a @49ers jersey and post a photo! View the full video here -> https://t.co/xiJ8Ab1pWf. #NFCChampionshipGame #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dl7KNZu20t — SFPD Chief Scott (@SFPDChief) January 17, 2020

The 49ers dominated Aaron Rogers and the Packers on Sunday, beating Green Bay 37-20 and fending off Rogers when the quarterback tried to rally his team.

Monday afternoon, the Green Bay Police Department posted a message on its Twitter and Facebook accounts congratulating Chief Scott and the SFPD on the 49ers victory. While the message stated that a check made out to the San Francisco Police Foundation was being sent in the mail, the photo that accompanied the post clearly had been doctored to show the chief “wearing” a Jerry Rice jersey.

When Facebook users noted how the image appeared to have been doctored, the department went so far as to reply, “*We make make no claims to be professional Photoshoppers.”

One person posted that she was heading back home to Green Bay and offered “to buy a REAL 49er jersey.” The chief had previously joked that it might be difficult to find a San Francisco jersey in Wisconsin.

The 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.