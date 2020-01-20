



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The activist group which supported the occupation of a vacant home in Oakland by homeless mothers has reached an agreement with the property owner and the city of Oakland to purchase the property.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Monday that Wedgewood Inc., Moms 4 Housing and the city have entered into a negotiating agreement to buy the Magnolia St. home “for a price not to exceed the appraised value.”

The statement from the mayor’s office said Wedgewood would work with the city’s Housing and Community Development Department and the Oakland Community Land Trust to buy the home in West Oakland.

Moms4Housing had previously offered to purchase the property from the real estate investment company, but Wedgewood said it wouldn’t negotiate with the squatters while they were illegally occupying the property.

The four mothers and their children were evicted from the house last week and the property fenced off. Two of the mothers and two supporters were arrested on alleged misdemeanor obstructing offenses during the operation and quickly out on bail.

Moms 4 Housing was set to offer comments at an 11:30 a.m. press conference.

In a statement, Wedgewood spokesman Sam Singer said, “Wedgewood has always been and continues to be open to thoughtful and purposeful discussions. After regaining possession of Magnolia Street, we engaged in discussions with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Mayor Libby Schaaf, and Councilman Larry Reid. These led to progress that everyone should agree is a step in the right direction in helping to address Oakland’s homelessness and housing crisis.”