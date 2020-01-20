Comments
WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police in Walnut Creek are investigating a shooting near the Walnut Creek BART Station.
The shooting reportedly happened around 6 p.m. Monday evening. Walnut Creek police closed off the area around Parkside Drive and Riviera Avenue as they investigated.
No other details were immediately available about the condition of the victim or the nature of the shooting. KPIX reached out to Walnut Creek PD, but they didn’t send official comments on Monday evening.
