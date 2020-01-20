Comments
MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Point Reyes-Petaluma Road is currently closed at state Highway 1 and Platform Bridge Road after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in unincorporated Marin County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was first reported at 12:25 a.m. at 13201 Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, the CHP said.
According to PG&E’s outage map, 33 customers are without power and the estimated restoration time is around 11 a.m.
The roadway will be closed until around 11:30 a.m., according to the CHP’s Traffic Management Center.
No further information is immediately available.
