REDWOOD CITY (CBS) — A two-alarm fire at an abandoned business in Redwood City on Monday morning has been extinguished, according to authorities.
The second alarm was called at about 6:40 a.m. after the blaze was first reported at 6:19 a.m. at 91 Winslow St.
The Redwood City Fire Department tweeted that the fire had been extinguished shortly before 7 a.m.
Fire extinguished at 06:58. Last tweet was an error
There were no immediate reports of injuries. Winslow Street is currently closed in both directions.
Winslow St from Hopkins Av to Howland St is closed until further notice for fire investigation https://t.co/1rbqOqADm2
No further information is immediately available.
