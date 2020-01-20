CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Redwood City, Redwood City Fire Department

REDWOOD CITY (CBS) —  A two-alarm fire at an abandoned business in Redwood City on Monday morning has been extinguished, according to authorities.

The second alarm was called at about 6:40 a.m. after the blaze was first reported at 6:19 a.m. at 91 Winslow St.

The Redwood City Fire Department tweeted that the fire had been extinguished shortly before 7 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Winslow Street is currently closed in both directions.

No further information is immediately available.

Comments