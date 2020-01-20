SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All season long San Francisco’s 49ers charismatic tight end George Kittle has proven that no moment is too small or too big for him.

Whether it be the spectacular catch and run that lifted San Francisco 49ers to a last-second win over New Orleans or a bone-crushing far block far away from the play.

So why would the 49ers post-game press conference after the team’s 30-27 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game be any different.

Kittle strolled into the post-game news conference sporting a t-shirt bearing a top-less photo of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo wearing a pair of shorts.

“Remember when Jimmy had a T-shirt with my face in his locker and he told everyone I sent it to him,” Kittle said obviously referring to a lockerroom prank during the week leading up to the game. “I got this in my locker the same day. I just didn’t show you guys because I was saving it for a special

occasion.”

“I think it’s pretty good,” he added with his typical chuckle. “He even signed it.”

When asked about it during his post-game news conference, Garoppolo also answered with a touch of humor.

“I got him earlier in the week with a shirt, showed it to the media and everything,” the 49ers quarterback said. “He had to get me back

a little bit. But, I thought it was a nice shirt he had on.”

And without missing a beat, Garoppolo added: “Maybe we’ll get them in the team store soon.”