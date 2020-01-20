



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Oakland police say they are close to catching the man responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that killed an Oakland mother, but they still need the public’s help. It’s been four days since a mother of seven was struck and killed by a car in front of the Elmhurst Middle School in Oakland.

On Monday night, the family teamed up with the Oakland Police Department to ask for help in finding the man that just drove away.

The husband of victim Miesha Singleton weaved in and out of the street screaming, “You stop the car!”

RELATED: Student’s Mom Killed in Hit-And-Run Outside Oakland Middle School

Singleton’s husband returned to the accident site for a vigil on Monday, carrying intense anger, after losing his wife in the fatal accident last Friday. He’s vowing to make it his mission to make 98th Avenue safer.

He yelled out, “You slow down, you see me, I’m going to stop you.”

The husband says Singleton had picked up her child from school and was just trying to run back to school to use the bathroom. Her kids ranged from ages 3 to 22 and the grieving family made a tearful plea.

“We need justice,” said Danielle, Singleton’s sister.

Oakland police say the family may get its wish soon. Through community tips, police have found and recovered the white Nissan Maxima involved in Friday’s crash. Investigators say the car wasn’t reported stolen and they are collecting DNA evidence and surveillance video to match the driver with the car.

“We’re going to ask the driver to do the right thing and turn yourself in,” said Oakland police public information officer Johnna Watson.

Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney knew Singleton from working together on many anti-violence projects. She says Singleton was a loving mother and friend.

“We want Miesha’s memory to be of love and we want someone wreckless to be off our streets so no other families suffer like this,” McElhaney added.

Police say the car was found in Oakland and the driver may still be in the area. If you have any information, please contact the Oakland police department.