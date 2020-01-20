



SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun at her ex-boyfriend and chasing him in a car on the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa on Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 4:35 p.m., two Santa Rosa police officers were investigating a disturbance at a Jack In The Box restaurant near the trail when they were flagged down by an adult male saying he had been “shot at” and chased in a vehicle by his ex-girlfriend.

The man told police that the female suspect was allegedly driving a white Ford Escape and was armed with a black handgun.

Police began to survey the area and they located the suspect vehicle. After conducting a traffic stop, they detained the driver, 51-year-old Lynne Ranyce Young of Santa Rosa. A black Glock 43 .9mm caliber handgun was located in the vehicle and it was unregistered, police said.

A detective with the Santa Rosa PD Violent Crimes Investigations Team was called to the scene and interviewed Young. After an investigation, it was revealed that Young sought out the male victim because he owed her money.

She tracked him down to the Joe Rodota Trail and tried to get his attention by “chasing him with her car along the trail,” police said.

After the victim wouldn’t stop to talk to Young, that’s when she allegedly pulled out the handgun and shot at the victim twice. Investigators said that the gun jammed and Young drove away in the vehicle. Police said several people on the trail witnessed the incident.

No one was injured in the shooting. Young was booked into Sonoma County jail on charges of attempted homicide. As she is also a convicted felon, she was charged for felony possession of a firearm that was unregistered and loaded.

Police aren’t releasing the victim’s name as of Monday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Matt White at 707-543-3590.