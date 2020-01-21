SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A 49er Faithful fan has literally seen it all when it comes to the franchise’s highs and lows and is ready to celebrate another Super Bowl championship with her team – nearly 75 years after she began rooting for them.

104-year-old Mary Alasia has seen a lot of 49ers football, going back to the late 40s and Kezar Stadium, and then – beginning in 1971 – Candlestick Park.

“Oh yeah, every one,” said Alasia. “Then Candlestick was a must every Sunday. Every time they played we went. There was no missing.”

Alasia says even if she was sick, she didn’t miss games. “No! I got better very fast!” she said.

Her favorite player over the years? Joe Montana, of course.

“And then we went to Steve [Young] and I kind of had, he had to grow on me,” she said. “Then after a while he was in the group.”

The Super Bowl wins certainly helped keep her as long, longtime fan.

“And they were happy when they won, and we were, too!” said Alasia. “We’d go out after the game and have a drink on ’em.”

Her memorabilia collection includes her husband’s wool 49ers jacket and her handmade blanket. “This was made by someone at the Little Sisters of the Poor.”

She even has coasters and a pompom from the 49ers Super Bowl XXIV win in New Orleans.

Fast forward to last Sunday NFC Championship victory over the Green Bay Packers; while she was watching from home, Alasia was as pumped up for the game as she’s ever been.

“I tell you, yesterday I was so excited. I even got sick!” she said.

She couldn’t help but do a little coaching from her recliner when the Packers began chipping away at the 49ers’ early lead.

“I said ‘You darn 49ers! You’re gonna lose if you don’t watch what you’re doing! Get movin!’” she recounted. “Oh wow, they had me scared there for a minute.”

Her advice for Kansas City Chiefs fans who think their team has a prayer of a chance against the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV? “You better get your rosary beads out!”

“We have to win that,” she declared. “I think the 49ers deserve it.”