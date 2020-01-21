SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice was getting pumped up for his former team’s Super Bowl appearance by leading a group workout while also signing copies of his new book in San Jose Tuesday night.
The event was held at 49ers Fit on Saratoga Avenue in San Jose, a fitness facility used by the Niners themselves. Rice, the 57-year-old Hall of Fame receiver, was looking in his 20s as he led the crowd in an intense group workout.
Rice signed copies of his new book, titled “America’s Game: The NFL At 100,” which was written by Rice and author Randy Williams. The book is a compilation of the NFL’s history as seen through Rice’s perspective.
While speaking to the media, Rice also shared his thoughts on his former team’s Cinderella season ahead of their Super Bowl appearance.
“No one thought this was gonna happen this year,” Rice said. The Niners have made a complete turnaround after finishing last year a mere 4-12.
Due to a combination of general manager John Lynch’s draft strategy, head coach Kyle Shanahan’s game plans and an exciting defense and offense, the 49ers are ready to enter football’s biggest stage.
“You can tell they want to win and I feel like they’re going to go and win Super Bowl 54,” Rice said confidently–the three-time Super Bowl champion knows winning more than most.
