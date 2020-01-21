Comments
PALO ALTO (BCN) — A man was shot in the parking lot of a business in Palo Alto early Tuesday morning, according to police.
The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. in the 700 block of San Antonio Road. The road remains closed between Leghorn Street and East Charleston Road as of 6:30 a.m.
The victim was transported to a hospital. An update on his condition wasn’t immediately provided. There are currently no suspects.
No further information was immediately provided.
