SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police released their crime statistics from 2019 on Tuesday and the numbers showed a significant decrease in violent crime.
There were 41 homicides in the city last year, the lowest total since 1961 and an 11% decrease from 2018. Robberies, assaults and sex crimes were also down.
Auto burglaries, one of the city’s biggest crime issues, even showed a drop of 2% in 2019.
“When you are a victim of violent crime, really the statistics, they really don’t matter when it happens to you, and we understand that,” said SFPD Chief William Scott. “That is why building relationships is so important. That is why our strategy is focused on prevention rather than reaction.”
Mayor London Breed also credited the hard work and community outreach for the decrease in violent crime.
“Ultimately, we want to ensure safety to all residents in San Francisco. And that involves, yes, police presence, but it also involves working with the community,” Breed said.
Chief Scott says violent crime is the city’s top priority and the department is now shifting resources to neighborhoods that are most impacted by violence.
