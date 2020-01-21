BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A pedestrian who was fatally struck on a sidewalk by a driver who was fleeing from police in Berkeley on Monday morning was a 58-year-old transient woman, police said on Tuesday.
However, the Alameda County coroner’s office isn’t yet releasing the woman’s name because her next of kin haven’t yet been notified.
At about 10:30 a.m. on Monday a University of California at Berkeley police officer was driving on Sixth Street when he saw a gray Nissan four-door sedan parked along the curb line and heard a woman inside the vehicle screaming for help, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.
As the officer approached the Nissan, the driver sped away and ended up on University Avenue west of Sixth Street, where it hit and killed a female pedestrian on the sidewalk, according to White.
The Nissan continued fleeing onto Interstate Highway 80 and is still at large, White said on Tuesday.
Investigators are hoping anyone with information about the case or surveillance footage from nearby homes or businesses can help lead to the arrest of the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley police homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.
