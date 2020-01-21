SUNNYVALE (KPIX 5) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire that broke out at a mobile home park in Sunnyvale late Monday night.
Officials with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said the fire was reported at the El Dorado mobile home park near Fair Oaks Avenue and Tasman Drive around 10 p.m.
Fire officials said they were able to rescue a resident from the burning home. But once they spotted a second fire victim, it was too late.
“It was very quiet. So I don’t know how long the fire was actually going,” said Cecilia Ayola Franklin, who lives at the mobile home park. “It shook me because it gutted the place. I was only outside for maybe a half an hour and the entire place was gone from the inside.”
The victims have yet to be identified.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
