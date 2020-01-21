WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A man in critical condition is expected to live after they were shot Monday evening in Walnut Creek, police said Tuesday.
A 911 call was made to police at 5:54 p.m. about the sound of gunshots in the area of Riviera Avenue and Parkside Drive just outside the Walnut Creek BART station.
Police responded and arrived to find bullet casings on the sidewalk near that intersection. Then officers found that the victim of a shooting was at a nearby hospital. Officers confirmed that the patient had been shot near Riviera Avenue and Parkside Drive.
Police believe the shooting was an isolated event and no threat exists to the community.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Gerstner at (925) 943-5878.
