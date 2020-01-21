SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Centers for Disease Control is reportedly expected to announce the first case of Wuhan Coronavirus in the United States, amid a rising number of cases and increased screenings for passengers arriving at San Francisco International Airport.
The case was reported in Washington state, a federal source told CNN. Additional details are expected to be revealed at a briefing later on Tuesday.
First identified last month in Wuhan, China, the novel virus has infected more than 300 people and has killed six people.
It is unclear if the person recently traveled to China, where and how they were infected or if the virus was transmitted to anyone else in the U.S.
The outbreak has prompted all passengers arriving from Wuhan to face additional screening at SFO, along with Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. About 150 passengers arrive on direct flights from Wuhan every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday into San Francisco.
The CDC said it was deploying about 100 additional staff to the three airports to supplement existing staff at the quarantine stations located at those airports.
More information to come.
