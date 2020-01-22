SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A bomb threat has resulted in the evacuation of two Santa Clara courthouses Wednesday, authorities said.
A male caller phoned in the bomb threat to the Santa Clara County Superior Courthouse at 191 N. 1st St. at around 9 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we are working with court officials to evacuate the Downtown Superior Courthouse and the Old County Courthouse for everyone’s safety,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Low. “Sheriff’s office deputies and K9 units are on-scene to conduct a sweep of the courthouses and surrounding areas.”
People were urged to avoid the area of 1st and E. St. James Streets as streets were blocked off.
No other information was immediately available.
You must log in to post a comment.