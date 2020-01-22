NOVATO (CBS SF) — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after nearly drowning in a pool at a Novato residence on Tuesday evening, the Novato Police Department said.
The incident was first reported around 5:38 p.m. Tuesday. Three minutes later, Novato police and fire personnel responded to the home in the 1200 block of Parkwood Drive.
Fire paramedics began life-saving measures on the boy, who was found unresponsive in the family pool. Novato Fire continued with medical treatment of the boy and then transported the child to a local hospital.
The child was then transferred to an undisclosed Bay Area trauma center and was in critical condition Wednesday night.
Novato police are currently investigating the circumstances behind the incident. The child’s name nor the names of his family members are being released by police due to privacy concerns.
You must log in to post a comment.