CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, San Pablo, Standoff, Tara Hills

SAN PABLO (KPIX 5) – Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect after a long standoff at a home near San Pablo Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office tweeted at 8:40 a.m. that the suspect which had been barricaded in a home on O’Toole Way in the Tara Hills neighborhood had been taken into custody.

A neighbor told KPIX 5 that there was a large law enforcement presence outside the home starting around 1:30 a.m. The neighbor said she saw officers, drones and robots focused on a neighboring home.

According to deputies, the suspect had brandished and fired a weapon.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments