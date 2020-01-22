SAN PABLO (KPIX 5) – Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a suspect after a long standoff at a home near San Pablo Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office tweeted at 8:40 a.m. that the suspect which had been barricaded in a home on O’Toole Way in the Tara Hills neighborhood had been taken into custody.
Barricaded subject incident in Tara Hills is over. SWAT Team went to clear house finding the suspect. One in custody.
— CoCo Sheriff PIO (@cocosopio) January 22, 2020
A neighbor told KPIX 5 that there was a large law enforcement presence outside the home starting around 1:30 a.m. The neighbor said she saw officers, drones and robots focused on a neighboring home.
she saw several officers, drones, & robots focused on her neighbor’s home. When she asked what was going on, they wouldn’t tell her. They won’t tell us either. A few minutes ago we saw officers bring what we believe to be are bags of evidence into mobile incident command unit.
— Jackie Ward (@JackieKPIX) January 22, 2020
According to deputies, the suspect had brandished and fired a weapon.
No further details were immediately available.
