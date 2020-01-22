ALAMO (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested in connection with the robbery of an Alamo bank, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The robbery happened on Tuesday morning at around 11 a.m. at the Union Bank in the 3100 block of Danville Boulevard in Alamo. A woman had reportedly threatened a bank teller and fled with some cash, said Jimmy Lee, director of public affairs for the sheriff’s office.

Contra Costa deputies and the Danville Police Department launched an investigation and the sheriff’s office’s crime lab responded to the scene.

Investigators identified Chelsea Michelle Smith, 37-year-old Fairfield resident, as the suspect. Detectives contacted the Fairfield Police Department and Smith was detained. Contra Costa sheriff’s detectives later arrested her and she was booked into the Martinez Detention facility on a first degree robbery charge.

She was held on $100,000 bail and she has since posted that amount.

Police said Smith appears to be linked to two other Contra Costa County robberies that occurred on the same day–one in Pleasant Hill and one in Martinez.

An investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit at (925) 313-2600