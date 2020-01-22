Comments
LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Livermore police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Interstate Highway 580 early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police confirmed the investigation around 5:40 a.m. in the area of Kitty Hawk Road, which runs parallel to the freeway. The freeway was closed around 4 a.m. for police activity before being reopened around 40 minutes later, per the CHP.
According to police, the scene of the shooting is secure, no officers are injured and no suspects are outstanding.
No further information was immediately provided.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.