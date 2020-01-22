Comments
SEATTLE (KIRO) — One person is dead and seven people were taken to Harborview Medical Center after a shooting Wednesday evening in downtown Seattle.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. near Third Avenue and Pine Street by the Macy’s and McDonald’s. Investigators said the suspect fled and police are searching for him. They did not immediately release a description.
The shooting victims were: a 55-year-old woman in critical condition; a 9-year-old boy in serious condition; a 35-year-old man in stable condition; a 21-year-old man in stable condition; and a 34-year-old man in stable condition. It was not immediately clear how the others at Harborview were injured.
