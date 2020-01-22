Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A Wells Fargo bank in Berkeley was robbed Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Someone called police at 2:12 p.m. to report the robbery at the bank at 2144 Shattuck Ave.
The robber demanded money, took it and left the bank, police spokesman Officer Byron White said.
White said no one was hurt. The robber indicated he had a gun but no one saw a gun, White said.
The suspect was described as a short black man with a heavy build and wearing a blue sweater with a blue hood.
