OAKLAND (CBS SF) — At least 10 people in Alameda County are being tested to see whether they have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus, according to health officials.
A spokeswoman for the Alameda County Health Department stressed Thursday that there is no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus that has led to epidemic fears and quarantines in China, as well as increased screening at San Francisco International and other airports.
The health department says the ten patients may have been in Wuhan, China or had recent contact with someone who was there. The patients samples have been shipped to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta and the results are expected in a couple of days.
Also Thursday, China’s national health commission confirmed 25 people have now died from the respiratory virus. More than 800 cases have been reported in at least six countries, including the U.S.
Health officials are looking into a possible case in Los Angeles and another in Texas involving a college student who had just returned from China.
