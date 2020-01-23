SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Family members of a U.S. Army sergeant killed in Iraq will be attending Super Bowl LIV in Miami courtesy of San Francisco 49ers star player George Kittle.

In a statement, Kittle said he worked with Tragedy Assistance Programs for Survivors (TAPS) and military financial services firm USAA to make the donation to the family of Sgt. Martin “Mick” LaMar of Sacramento. LaMar was killed in action in January 15, 2011, the day of his wedding anniversary and the same day he was scheduled to return home from Iraq.

LaMar is survived by his wife, Josephine, and five children – including a daughter he never met. Josephine and son Nicholas will be attending the title game between the 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on February 2.

“As I hit the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49ers fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will be cheering our team on,” said Kittle. “It’s a special privilege to be able to team up with USAA and TAPS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant LaMar’s family in recognition of his military service and paying the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country.”

Excited to provide 2 tix to the #SuperBowl to the surviving family of @USArmy SGT Martin "Mick" LaMar of Sacramento (KIA 01/15/2011). Humbled to work with @USAA & @TAPSOrg to honor his legacy. We will never forget. #SaluteToService 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OFeE4cQV2t — George Kittle (@gkittle46) January 23, 2020

According to the Sacramento Bee, Mick LaMar enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1986 after graduating from high school and served in the first Gulf War. He returned home and worked as a civilian before re-enlisting in the Army in 2007, the Bee reported.