SALINAS (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has reportedly made an arrest in its investigation into projectiles launched at vehicles in Monterey and San Benito counties.
KSBW reports the CHP has arrested 53-year-old Charles Lafferty in connection with the case.
According to the Monterey County jail website, Lafferty was taken into custody by the CHP on Wednesday and was being held on charges of throwing objects at vehicles, assault with a deadly weapon and possessing a silencer.
The CHP Monterey area office did not confirm the arrest but was scheduled to provide more information on the arrest at a 1:30 p.m. news conference.
Since February of 2019 there have been more than five dozen incidents of projectiles hitting vehicles along U.S. Highway 101 in the Prunedale area of Monterey County and State Road 156 San Benito County.
Last December, 11 cars were hit in the span of three days. The projectiles have shattered windows and several people have been injured by flying glass.
CHP investigators have not said exactly what type of projectile is being used in the attacks, but say it’s about the size of a large marble due to the damage they’re seeing on the cars.
