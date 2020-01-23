SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A deadly solo-vehicle crash in San Mateo early Thursday morning may be linked to a home invasion robbery that took place earlier, authorities said.
According to San Mateo Police, the crash took place near Airport Boulevard and Peninsula Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. One person died in the crash and two others were taken to the hospital.
Police said the vehicle may be linked to a home invasion robbery that took place on Roberta Drive, about a couple miles from the crash scene.
“We responded to the scene and then we saw some vehicles leaving. Tried to catch up to them,” said Lt. Todd Medford of the San Mateo Police Department. “And then CHP notified us of a single-vehicle collision.”
No one was injured in the home invasion, police said.
As of 7 a.m., the Peninsula Avenue off-ramp from Northbound U.S. 101 remains closed. It is unclear when the ramp would reopen.
