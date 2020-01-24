By Hoodline

Looking to try the best chocolatiers and chocolate shops in San Francisco?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chocolatiers and chocolate shops in San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. XOX Truffles

Topping the list is XOX Truffles. Located at 754 Columbus Ave. (near Greenwich Street) in Russian Hill, XOX Truffles is the highest-rated low-priced chocolatier in San Francisco, boasting 4.5 stars out of 625 reviews on Yelp. In addition to handmade truffles, this family-run shop, which has been in business for more than 20 years, also serves up coffee, tea and hot chocolate.

Yelper Valentin B., who reviewed XOX Truffles on Nov. 26, wrote, “If you are looking for a nice little spot to stop while visiting S.F. and have a real hot chocolate, this is definitely the place to go. The french owner, Jean-Marc, is really friendly and he will enlighten your day with his smile and his truffles (which are also excellent).”

2. Z Cioccolato

Next up is nearby Z Cioccolato, situated down the street at 474 Columbus Ave. (at Green Street). Stop in for fudge and other treats, or sign up for one of Z Cioccolato’s private chocolate-making classes. With 4.5 stars out of 425 reviews on Yelp, this business has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option. The shop also crafts a variety of chocolate candies, including Heath caramel sticks, caramel marshmallow pops and chocolate-dipped graham crackers.

3. Five Star Truffles Co.

Then there’s the Castro’s Five Star Truffles Co., located at 4251 A 18th St. Yelpers give the affordable cafe and truffle shop 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews. The shop offers a slew of truffles in flavors like dark chocolate, caramel, raspberry and peanut butter. Liquor and vegan varieties are also available.

Yelper Chelsea D., who reviewed Five Star Truffles Co. on June 4, wrote, “Small truffles that pack a lot of flavor.”