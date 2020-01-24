By Hoodline

Wondering where to find the best farmers markets in Berkeley?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Berkeley’s top farmers markets using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for farmers markets.

1. Monterey Market

First up is Monterey Market, situated at 1550 Hopkins St. (between Monterey Avenue and California Street). With four stars out of 515 reviews on Yelp, the farmers market, which offers fruits, veggies and more, has proven to be a local favorite

2. Downtown Berkeley Farmers’ Market

Downtown Berkeley Farmers’ Market, a farmers market in Downtown Berkeley, is another go-to, with four stars out of 146 Yelp reviews. Head over to Center Street And Martin Luther King Jr. Way to see for yourself.

3. South Berkeley Farmers Market

Check out South Berkeley Farmers Market, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp. You can find the farmers market at Adeline St. AT 63rd.

4. North Berkeley Farmers’ Market

Last but not least, there’s North Berkeley Farmers’ Market, a local favorite with four stars out of 44 reviews. Stop by Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street to hit up the farmers market, which offers fruits, veggies and more, next time the urge strikes.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Berkeley area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Last year, average daily transactions at food and beverage shops grew to 51 per business on Saturdays, compared to 40 daily transactions on average on Mondays