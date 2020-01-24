Watch Live:Senate Impeachment Trial Of President Donald J. Trump
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Alameda County, Car Into House, Collision

ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews north of Hayward were assessing a home for damage Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into it, according to authorities.

Alameda County crash into house

Alameda County crash into house (Alameda County Fire Department)

The incident happened in the unincorporated community of Cherryland just north of Hayward. At around 1:30 p.m., Alameda County Fire Department units responded to reports of a person trapped in a vehicle after a collision.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a Lincoln Navigator that had plowed into a home. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was extricated without injuries.

Fire crews cut gas and electricity to the home and were assessing the damage to the home. There was no word so far whether the house was sufficiently damaged to be red-tagged as uninhabitable.

Comments