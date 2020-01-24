ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews north of Hayward were assessing a home for damage Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into it, according to authorities.
The incident happened in the unincorporated community of Cherryland just north of Hayward. At around 1:30 p.m., Alameda County Fire Department units responded to reports of a person trapped in a vehicle after a collision.
Cherryland: Today at 1:31 pm, Engine 23 and ACFD crews responded to a traffic collision with rescue. On arrival, crews found a Lincoln Navigator into a house. One occupant was extricated with no injuries. Crews then cut utilities and accessed the home for damage. #ALCOFIRE pic.twitter.com/4Udv1r3SVe
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) January 24, 2020
Upon arrival, firefighters found a Lincoln Navigator that had plowed into a home. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was extricated without injuries.
Fire crews cut gas and electricity to the home and were assessing the damage to the home. There was no word so far whether the house was sufficiently damaged to be red-tagged as uninhabitable.
