Here’s a special all-North-Beach edition of SF Eats, our food news column. In this edition: a Nepalese spot snaps up the short-lived Chubby Noodle space, a Ligurian pop-up moves in at the former Rose Pistola, and a popular gyro eatery moves to a new location in the neighborhood.

Openings

North Beach

Yarsa Nepalese Cuisine (1310 Grant Ave.)

Our veteran tipster Al M. clued us in to upcoming arrival of Yarsa Nepalese Cuisine, which will be housed in the spot that was home to Chubby Noodle.

Chubby Noodle moved from its Grant St. location to 570 Green St. in November. Shortly after its debut, investors accused owner Pete Mrabe of failing to properly distribute tens of thousands of dollars in profits they were owed, and its Marina location closed.

A liquor license application for the new Nepalese eatery indicates that it’s owned by Kamal Kendal.

While Kendal didn’t respond to a request for comment, a source says Yarsa should open next week, pending inspections. We’ll keep you posted.

North Beach Gyros (561 Columbus Ave.)

Al M. also informed us that North Beach Gyros will be moving a few blocks from its current location (701 Union St.), into the former BarNua space at 561 Columbus Ave. Its projected opening date is late February or early March, pending inspections.

Owner Abdurrahman Kaplan, whom patrons fondly call “Apo,” said he needed to move because the Union Street space is set to undergo a mandatory seismic retrofit, which would force him to close until it’s complete. He wanted to stay in the neighborhood, and is happy to have found another spot in North Beach.

The eatery is known for its lamb and beef gyros, along with classic Mediterranean dishes like hummus and dolmas. All of the signature items will remain on the menu at the new location, and Apo said he might add a few new ones as well.

The new location will also offer beer and wine, and will have three flat-screen TVs for sports and events

The Ligurian (532 Columbus Ave.)

Tipster Anne H. informed us of a new pop-up in North Beach called The Ligurian. It’s moved into the former Rose Pistola space at 532 Columbus Ave., which closed in February 2017.

Nearly three years ago, the space was acquired by Bonnie Fisher and Boris Dramov, who planned to turn it into a restaurant called Cantina di Liguria. Rose Pistola also specialized in food from the Italian region of Liguria, and Fisher and Dramov said they wanted to continue the restaurant’s 20-year tradition of highlighting the cuisine.

While Fisher and Dramov didn’t respond to a request for comment, it appears they still hold the liquor license for the space — though it’s set to expire in April. The Ligurian’s website says the pop-up is set to close in March.

Chef Joseph Manzare (formerly of Globe and Zuppa) is behind the menu at The Ligurian, which features nibbles such as salumi misti and bruschetta; pizzas; and main courses like roasted chicken with ceci (chickpea) pesto.

The pop-up’s website notes that many items are cooked on mesquite grills or in a wood-burning oven.

Hours for The Ligurian are limited: it’s only open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, starting at 5:30.