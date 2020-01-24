REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Armed with arrest and search warrants, a task force of law enforcements officers launched a series of raids early Friday, arresting eight suspects, recovering millions of dollars in stolen property all linked to burglaries in San Mateo County, authorities said.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department said “Operation Shattered Glass” netted eight arrests and the recovery of over $2 million in personal stolen property including electronics, laptops, camera equipment, and commercial retail merchandise.
Over $150,000 in cash was also seized during the operation as well as three vehicles and a residence totaling over $1.2 million in value.
Authorities said the following suspects were in custody for a variety of charges including criminal profiteering, money laundering, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of stolen property and tax evasion.
- Juarez Nino Vicente-Silvestre, 30-year-old, Daly City
- Rudy Alexander Riverafolgar, 18-year-old, Pacifica
- Yamel Cristina Vallejo Lopez, 28-year-old, Daly City
- Armando Ortez, 40-year-old, Daly City
- Kevin Orlando Hernandez Sanchez, 26-year-old, Daly City
- Jose Maldonado Soto, 30-year-old, Daly City
- Zhipeng Chen, 36-year-old, San Francisco
- Alex Rivera Peraza, 42-year-old, Daly City
Authorities said “Operation Shattered Glass” has been underway for months with the goal of “dismantling an organized group of criminals who were purchasing and distributing stolen property.”
The investigation stemmed from multiple auto burglaries, residential burglaries, and commercial burglaries that were occurring throughout San Mateo County.
The investigation is on-going. Anyone who may have information to provide about these individuals, property, or crimes is encouraged to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit at SMCOCSU@smcgov.org. Additionally, if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the anonymous tip-line at 1-800-547-2700.
