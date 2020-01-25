



Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon canola oil

6 cups white jasmine rice, cooked (best if done 24 hours in advance) 16 oz picked Dungeness crab (body and leg meat mixed)

4 eggs, cracked and beaten

4 oz slab bacon, good quality, cut into large dices

1/2 cup carrot, peeled and small-diced

1/2 cup Daikon, small diced

4 green onion, minced

1 cup shitake, small-diced

1/2 cup radish sprouts

1/2 cup uni mayo *recipe below

1/4 cup Yuzu Ponzu *see recipe below

Method:

This dish comes out best when the rice is cooked the day before and left loosely covered in the fridge so that it can dry out.

Put canola oil in a 16” non-stick skillet or sauté pan and heat over low heat. Add bacon and cook until bacon is browned and rendered but still slightly chewy. Remove bacon and add carrots and shitake to fat, cook briefly just to soften the carrots and cook the mushroom, strain fat and reserve allow carrots and mushrooms to cool on a plate, while you prepare the rice.

Use 3 tablespoons of reserved fat, heat the same sauté pan over high heat until fat is just about to smoke.

Add rice and cook over high heat stirring rice frequently till rice is evenly toasted and lightly golden. Push rice to one side of the pan and add egg to other side, allow egg to start cooking slightly and then begin stirring and scrambling the egg. Add your picked crab, cooked carrots and mushrooms, daikon, bacon and half your minced scallion. Once everything is thoroughly incorporated, dress with yuzu ponzu and spoon fried rice into four serving bowls.

Garnish each bowl with a drizzle of uni mayo, radish sprouts and the remaining minced scallion.

*You could substitute a little chili paste for uni if it’s not your thing or leave it out altogether and just have it as a little white soy mayo but the uni mayo is highly recommended as it adds a whole other layer to the dish and it really is better with it.

UNI MAYO

1/2 cup good quality mayonnaise

2 oz fresh uni tongues

1 teaspoon white soy sauce

juice of 1/2 of a lime

Method:

Using the back of a fork smash uni in a small bowl until it makes a coarse paste, combine all ingredients and adjust seasoning with a splash more soy sauce if needed.

YUZU PONZU

1/4 cup dark soy sauce

1/2 tablespoon peeled, chopped ginger

1 1/2 teaspoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoon bottled yuzu juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon Mirin

Method:

Combine all, mix well and refrigerate good for up to one week covered in fridge

Recipe courtesy of Parke Ulrich, head chef of Waterbar / Epic Steak in San Francisco