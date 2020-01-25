BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley police have identified a suspect in the Monday killing of a woman on a local sidewalk as that suspect was fleeing police officers, and on Saturday are still searching for him, police said.
Alexander McGee, 29, is sought for allegedly killing a 58-year-old transient on a sidewalk near University Avenue and Sixth Street as he fled from police. A short time earlier, police said, a UC Berkeley police officer had seen a woman inside that car – a gray four-door Nissan sedan — parked along Sixth Street screaming for help.
As the US officer approached the Nissan, the car fled, and a few seconds later struck the woman on the sidewalk, Berkeley police Officer Byron White said Saturday. The Nissan was last seen getting onto Interstate Highway 80.
On Friday, Berkeley police searched two North Oakland locations for McGee, who eluded officers.
In addition to two pre-existing warrants for his arrest from Contra Costa County, McGee is wanted in Monday’s incident for vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death, felony domestic violence and a probation violation. McGee is considered armed and dangerous and has been known to flee or fight police.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.