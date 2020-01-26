SONOMA (CBS SF) — One man was killed and two other people were injured, and one of the injured was arrested on suspicion of felony driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon just outside of the city of Sonoma, the California Highway Patrol said.
Abdulhadi Awad, a 36-year-old Vallejo resident, was still at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa Sunday night with moderate injuries, said CHP Officer Marc Renspurger. He has been arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.
Renspurger said that, at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, a gray BMW driven by Awad headed south on Eighth Street East went through a red light at the intersection of Napa Road, and collided with a silver 2013 Subaru driven by the fatal victim, a 35-year-old Sausalito man, whose name was not released Sunday night pending notification of family.
He died at the scene, Renspurger said.
Also injured was a passenger in the Subaru, 34-year-old Natalie Weiss of Sausalito. She was at Queen of the Valley Hospital Sunday night with major injuries.
